Shooting in Chicago claims life of 8-year-old girl, injures 10 people

(MENAFN) Tragic violence struck Chicago's South Side on Saturday night, as eleven individuals standing outside a family gathering were shot in what authorities believe to be gang-related violence, according to Chicago police reports released on Sunday. Among the victims were four children, with an 8-year-old girl tragically losing her life after being shot in the head. Additionally, a 1-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were listed in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy also suffered injuries from a graze wound to his finger and was hospitalized, as revealed by police in their Sunday statement.



The updated information from the department contrasts with initial reports, with the number of shooting victims increasing from 8 to 11, and revised ages for the victims compared to earlier statements made during a news conference late Saturday. As of Sunday, no suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.



Deputy Chief Don Jerome of the Chicago Police Department informed reporters on Saturday that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. when gunfire erupted at a crowd gathered outside a family event.



"This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related,” Jerome stated. "The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city.”



Police, swiftly responding to an alert of gunfire, acted decisively to administer life-saving aid to the victims, as Deputy Chief Don Jerome reported. Among those injured were adults ranging in age from 19 to 40, alongside the children tragically caught in the crossfire.

