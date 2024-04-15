Israel cancels restrictions on gatherings, activities after retaliatory attack by Iran

(MENAFN) Early Monday, the Israeli army announced the lifting of restrictions on gatherings and the resumption of educational activities following Iran's unprecedented retaliatory attack on the country on Saturday.



"IDF (army) decided to lift the Home Front Command restrictions it had put in place shortly before last night’s Iranian missile and drone strike," an Israeli news outlet cited a military statement as saying.



The Israeli army's decision to lift restrictions on gatherings and resume educational activities on Monday contrasts with their previous statement on Sunday evening, which indicated that these measures would remain in place until Monday evening. Earlier, the Israeli military had announced the nationwide closure of schools due to concerns about potential attacks from Iran.



The attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) late on Saturday, launched in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, involved a barrage of drones and missiles. This attack resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military officials, including a senior IRGC commander, eliciting strong reactions from Iranian government officials who vowed a "decisive response."



Reports suggest that the IRGC fired over 300 drones and missiles during the prolonged attack, with many intercepted by Israeli air defense systems. Despite this, IRGC commander Gen. Hossein Salami stated in Tehran on Sunday morning that the operation exceeded their expectations in terms of success.



Speculation regarding potential Israeli retaliation is widespread, with experts warning that such action could escalate into a full-scale regional conflict.

