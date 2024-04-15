(MENAFN) An investigative report published on Thursday sheds light on the alleged funding of a network of organizations by the United States government, purportedly aimed at promoting pro-Ukraine narratives and silencing critics, including prominent American figures. Journalist Lee Fang and RealClearInvestigations conducted an in-depth examination, uncovering ties between Washington-funded entities such as New Voice of Ukraine, VoxUkraine, and Detector Media, and their efforts to discredit dissenting voices both domestically and internationally.



The investigation highlights the role of these organizations in labeling Americans critical of Ukraine as Russian propagandists, utilizing tactics described as straying from traditional journalistic practices. Among those targeted are economist Jeffrey Sachs, University of Chicago Professor John Mearsheimer, and journalists Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald. Moreover, certain outfits have reportedly denounced factually accurate reporting, such as a New York Times article on the battle of Avdeevka, as "Russian psyops" and "disinformation."



Critics argue that funding from agencies like the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) has enabled these organizations to serve as fact-checking partners for social media platforms like Meta's Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This collaboration, ostensibly aimed at combating "Russian disinformation," has raised concerns about censorship and the stifling of dissent under the guise of countering foreign propaganda.



One notable entity mentioned in the report is the London-based Zinc Network, which allegedly received funding from USAID to undermine Kremlin information operations and assist Ukraine in strategic communications efforts. According to investigative journalist Jack Poulson, Zinc's Open Information Partnership in Ukraine has defined disinformation in a manner that encompasses verifiable information perceived as unbalanced or skewed, potentially enabling the suppression of legitimate discourse under the pretext of countering Russian narratives.



The revelations underscore broader questions about the intersection of government funding, media integrity, and freedom of speech, particularly in the context of geopolitical tensions. As concerns mount over the influence of external actors on public discourse, calls for transparency and accountability in government-funded initiatives resonate with advocates for democratic principles and the protection of civil liberties.

MENAFN15042024000045015687ID1108094068