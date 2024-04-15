Nigerian Government:“Fleeing Binance Exec Is In Kenya”

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Nigerian government confirms the location of Binance executive Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped custody in Kenya. An anonymous source from the presidency disclosed the development, stating that efforts are underway between Nigerian and Kenyan authorities to expedite Anjarwalla's extradition.

EFCC in Collaboration with Global Authorities to Prep Binance Exec

The Nigerian Punch newspaper has reported that Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance Exec, accused of $35,400,000 money laundering alongside his colleague Gambaryan, has been traced by the Federal Government to Kenya, where he absconded.

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) works with global authorities to extradite the Binance executive. Anjarwalla escaped custody on March 22, triggering a nationwide search. EFCC took over the case from the Office of the National Security Adviser amid a crackdown on Binance for allegedly manipulating Nigeria's foreign exchange market.

EFCC Chairman Olukoyede emphasized the significance of the commission's takeover of the prosecution of Binance chiefs, highlighting its commitment to combat distortions in Nigeria's forex market.

He added that Gambaryan is in custody, and efforts to extradite Anjarwalla are underway, signifying the commission's vigorous pursuit of justice. In addition, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor disclosed that over $26 billion had been funneled through Binance without a trace.