China's 'New Productive Forces' Risk Overcapacity Bubble

Investor disappointment was felt right after the Work Report was delivered in a 2% drop in the Hang Seng Index, China's most relevant offshore barometer of foreign sentiment.

Whether the focus on manufacturing production instead of consumption will be successful depends on the quantity of Chinese products the rest of the world will accept.

By investing more in manufacturing, China will build additional capacity – adding to already existing overcapacity, which can be seen from the pervasive and persistent deflationary pressures in China's upstream sectors, with producer prices having remained negative for nearly two years already.

The reality is that, even with falling export prices, China has not managed to increase exports until very recently, opening a big question mark as to whether the rest of the world will willingly absorb China's additional manufacturing capacity.

The protectionist forces that are being unveiled worldwide, starting with the US but expanding rapidly, will only make it harder for China to sell the products stemming from these“new productive forces.”

Therefore, there seems to be an inherent contradiction between Li's expectation that new productive forces offer the solution to China's growing pains on the one hand and growing protectionism globally on the other.

Chinese policymakers are not ready to jump into the unknown territory of“high-quality economic development” and abandon the country's old-fashioned growth targets, especially given how much emphasis President Xi has put on the quality of growth.

The emphasis on quality hinges on the determination of Chinese policymakers to move away from the real estate sector as the main source of growth and toward advanced manufacturing. However, keeping the actual GDP growth target at the same level as last year's 5% points to a lack of confidence in moving away from the old model.

A much bolder move would have been first to recognize that China can no longer achieve the same GDP growth as last year because of relentless structural deceleration and then adjust economic plans accordingly.