               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China's 'New Productive Forces' Risk Overcapacity Bubble


4/15/2024 3:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's Two Sessions – the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) – took place from March 4-11 in Beijing.

This year, the Two Sessions have been particularly important for understanding where the Chinese economy is heading, as new Premier Li Qiang delivered his first“Work Report,” which marked the beginning of a new economic era.

The Work Report signifies a departure from the previous decade under Premier Li Keqiang's leadership and puts more emphasis on the supply side rather than demand side of the economy. The focus on“new productive forces” points to Chinese leaders' new understanding of the country's economic transition.

From the Work Report, we see that China aims to double down on basic and advanced manufacturing while demand-oriented stimulus measures seem to be less relevant.

Foreign investors had been expecting China to announce fiscal and/or monetary stimuli to support its struggling domestic economy. But they are now confronted with the country's further push towards becoming the factory of the world – and, this time around, for any kind of product, including the most advanced.

MENAFN15042024000159011032ID1108094031

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search