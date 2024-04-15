World's Largest Indoor Fitness Race HYROX Comes To Qatar In May

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For the first time, HYROX, the world's largest indoor fitness race, is making its debut in Qatar at the Aspire Dome from May 10 to 11.

Aspire Zone Foundation announced the event's arrival, inviting fitness enthusiasts to register via hyroxme . With a total prize pool of $35,000, the competition will be an exciting experience for participants.

HYROX aims to deliver an electrifying weekend of fitness and fun. The event kicks off on May 10 with a women's-only race, designed for female athletes.“On May 10, the event will kick off with an exhilarating women-only event, crafted by women for women, where you'll dominate the race floor like never before, surrounded by the empowering energy of your fellow female athletes,” it said.

Meanwhile, on May 11, participants will unite at the iconic Aspire Dome for a day filled with action-packed challenges.

From seasoned pros to first-timers, HYROX Doha offers an opportunity for all to push their boundaries and celebrate achievements. Various competitions are available for participation, catering to different preferences and abilities. However, registration for some categories, such as Hyrox Doubles Women and Hyrox Women's Relay, is already sold out.

“Get ready to push your boundaries, connect with like-minded fitness enthusiasts, and celebrate your achievements in an atmosphere pulsating with excitement! From first-timers to seasoned pros, HYROX Doha is your chance to be part of something extraordinary, to challenge yourself, and to leave your mark on the leaderboard!,” Hyrox said on its website.

Since its inception in Germany in 2017, HYROX has rapidly gained popularity, hosting races in over 11 countries and 30 cities worldwide. With a completion rate of over 98%, HYROX welcomes athletes of all levels, without any qualification requirements or time restrictions.

One of the unique aspects of HYROX is its inclusive nature, ensuring that every participant feels supported throughout the race. Start waves occur every 10 minutes, accommodating participants of all ages and abilities, eliminating the fear of 'coming last.'“The structure of HYROX eliminates the generic fear of 'coming last'. Every HYROX race has start waves of all ages happening every 10 minutes throughout the entire day, working through each division.”