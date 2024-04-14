Director Shawn Levy Clarifies ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Movie Is Not ‘Deadpool 3’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Shawn Levy, the director of 'Deadpool and Wolverine', has clarified that despite featuring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, the film is not to be titled 'Deadpool 3'.

Levy explained why the movie, which also stars Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, is not labeled 'Deadpool 3' despite being the third instalment in the 'Deadpool' series.

“As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles,” Levy told Screen Rant during CinemaCon, reports deadline.

“It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third 'Deadpool' movie, but it's not 'Deadpool 3'. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies.”

“They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”

Levy shared that the movie is“going to be gnarly” and“it's gonna be funny", and ultimately“wanted to build a great time at the theater for audiences” as their main goal.

He also revealed that early screenings of the film“were extremely, extremely promising.”

“I wouldn't say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment,” he added.