Kuwait Expresses Sympathy, Solidarity With Oman Over Heavy Rains' Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Sunday Kuwait's sympathy and solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman as a result of the heavy rains that swept the state of Al-Mudhaibi, leading to the demise of 12 people and other who went missing.

In a statement, the ministry affirms its support for the brothers in Oman to overcome the difficult circumstances resulting from this crisis.

The ministry also extends its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Sultanate of Oman for this tragic incident.

Earlier, reports from Oman said 12 persons have died after their vehicles drifted away because of a severe flood in Oman's Al-Mudaybi. (end)

