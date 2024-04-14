Iran Bans Entry Of Migrants In Bushehr Cities

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Razia Alipour, the Director-General of Immigrants Affairs in Bushehr, has announced that entry, settlement, and employment of migrants in the cities of Ganaveh, Deylam, and Asaluyeh in this province are prohibited.

The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Sunday, April 14th, citing the Director-General of Immigrants Affairs in Bushehr, that migrants will be expelled from these three cities.

According to reports, entry of migrants without residency documents is also banned from these cities.

Furthermore, the Director-General of Immigrants Affairs in Bushehr has announced the continuation of the process of identifying and expelling undocumented migrants in Bushehr province, Iran.

She emphasized that if“illegal” migrants and migrants without legal residency documents are detained in one of these three cities, they will be expelled.

Previously, Iranian media reported, citing Hamzeh Salimani, the Director-General of Foreign Nationals and Immigrants of Kermanshah Province, that the entry and residency of Afghan nationals in 16 provinces of this country have been prohibited.

This comes as the expulsion of Afghan migrants from countries such as Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey has increased in recent months.

