Israeli Army Announces Strike On Hezbollah Facility Deep In Lebanon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israeli Air Force fighters attacked a military facility of theShiite organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to the armypress service, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to the statement, the strike was carried out inresponse to shelling of the northern regions of Israel last night target of the strike was "a large Hezbollah weapons productionfacility," the press service said.

The army clarified that the target was deep in Lebaneseterritory, 55 km east of Beirut.