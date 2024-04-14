Israel Launches Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Apr. 14 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes renewed their airstrikes on Sunday evening on a number of southern Lebanese border towns.According to a Lebanese security source who spoke to Petra's correspondent in Beirut, "Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the towns of Dheira, Maroun al-Ras, Houla and the neighborhood near Bint Jbeil, destroying a number of houses, followed by artillery shelling on residential neighborhoods in the town of Ayta al-Shaab.""Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew over the villages of the western and central sectors, and the Israeli army also fired flares over the border villages adjacent to the Blue Line," the source added.