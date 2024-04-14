OIC Condemns Surge In Settlers' Daily Crimes Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the surge in daily crimes and organized acts of terrorism carried out under the full protection of the Israeli occupation forces by gangs of extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their properties in various West Bank villages.

OIC denounced the daily crimes committed by settlers in the West Bank, including opening fire at Palestinian residents, destroying properties and setting fire to homes, vehicles and agricultural lands.

It slammed such attacks as an extension of Israel's open aggression against the Palestinian people in a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

In a statement, OIC held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the consequences of the continued daily crimes and aggression against Palestinians, calling on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to uphold its responsibilities toward the need to provide international protection to the Palestinian people.

OIC stressed the necessity to ensure the immediate and comprehensive cessation of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem. It further affirmed the need to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for all crimes committed against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites.