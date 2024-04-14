Israel 'Successfully' Blocks Unprecedented Missile Attack From Iran, G7 Leaders Set To Hold Meeting | 7 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iran launched an unprecedented direct attack against Israel early on Sunday morning amid rapidly escalating regional tensions. The Benjamin Netanyahu-led country claimed that it had thwarted 99% of the incoming missiles (170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles) and suffered minimal casualties.

“We intercepted, we repelled, together we shall win,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Numerous countries have also condemned the attack, and the United Nations Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting later on Sunday to discuss the“serious escalation”. Israel has also called for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to be designated as a terrorist organization.

Meanwhile leaders from the G7 grouping will hold a video conference meeting in the afternoon to discuss the situation.

Here are the latest updates:The Israeli military hailed its 'success' in thwarting the missiles launched by Tehran.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that Iran had launched more than 300 threats with 99% being intercepted. Several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory and causing minor damage to an air base least 12 people were injured in the strikes. Rescuers said a 7-year-old girl was seriously wounded in southern Israel (apparently in a missile strike) and remains in intensive care insists that it does not“intention of continuing defensive operations” at this time. The Islamic Republic however warned Israel and its allies against any“reckless” retaliation.

“...if the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behaviour, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response,” read a statement from President Raisi's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard also issued a message warning against US involvement in the matter.

“The terrorist US government is warned any support or participation in harming Iran's interests will be followed by decisive and regretting response by Iran's armed forces,” said a statement carried by IRNA airlines have cancelled or rerouted flights amid growing unrest in the Middle East. Iran's western airspace remains off limits to flights and several key airports in the country have scrapped domestic flights until Monday morning has continued its Gaza offensive despite the attack. Local media reports cited an unnamed official to indicate that the country plans to mount a“significant response” to the strikes. The Israeli war cabinet is also set to hold a meeting on Sunday evening to discuss a response to the attack. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant noted that the military campaign was not over and \"we must be prepared for every scenario\".Iran has summoned the envoys of several countries following their“irresponsible positions” on the matter.

“The British, French and German ambassadors to Tehran were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the irresponsible positions of certain officials of these countries regarding Iran's response to the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the nationals and interests of our country,” the official IRNA news agency said.

(With inputs from agencies)





