Russians Attack Slatyne Near Kharkiv Region With Two Kabs

Russians hit Slatyne in the Kharkiv region with two KABs. There is damage to private homes and civilian infrastructure.
The head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The occupiers struck Slatyne with two KABs. There is damage to private houses and civilian infrastructure. There is no information about the victims at this time. Specialized services are working at the site," the statement said. Read also:
As reported, at six in the morning on April 14, the Russians launched another attack on Kharkiv, targeting critical infrastructure.
