Egyptair Resumes Flights To Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 14 (KUNA) -- EgyptAir resumed on Sunday operating their flights to all airports in Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon. The airlines announced on Saturday night suspending its flights to and from airports of Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon due to regional tensions and in light of the closure of airspace in these countries. (end) asm

