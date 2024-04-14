RJ Adjusts Operations Following Air Traffic Halt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) has adjusted its flight operations in response to the temporary halt in civil aviation traffic.Samer Majali, CEO of RJ, informed the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that RJ has promptly reprogrammed departing and arriving flights to and from Jordan. Majali emphasized that efforts have been made to restore the departure flight schedule to Europe for both morning and afternoon periods.Furthermore, Majali assured passengers that flights that were unable to reach the Kingdom during the cessation of air traffic would be rescheduled to return to Amman. He urged citizens to promptly reach out to the airline to confirm the dates of their reservations and ensure smooth travel arrangements.