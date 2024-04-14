(MENAFN) During a Senate panel on Tuesday, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin advised Ukraine to focus on military objectives rather than targeting Russian oil infrastructure. Austin emphasized the potential consequences of strikes on Russian refineries, warning that such actions could lead to a global increase in oil prices. The remarks came amidst ongoing drone raids by Kiev on Russian oil facilities in various regions over the past two months.



Austin's testimony prompted disagreement from Senator Tom Cotton, who argued that the Ukrainian strikes had been effective and suggested that the Biden administration's concern was primarily about avoiding a rise in gas prices during an election year. Despite global oil prices reaching their highest point in six months, the United States attributes this to conflicts in the Middle East rather than disruptions caused by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.



The revelation of United States intervention in advising Ukraine against targeting Russian oil facilities confirms prior reports on Washington's stance. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had previously acknowledged receiving a negative reaction from the United States regarding such attacks. However, despite United States counsel, there is indication that Kiev intends to escalate strikes on Russian oil refineries, as Ukraine's military intelligence announced plans for expanded operations earlier in the week.

