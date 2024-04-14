Qantas reroutes to avoid Iranian airspace amid Middle East tensions

(MENAFN) In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Australian airline Qantas announced on Saturday its decision to reroute its long-distance flights between Perth and London, opting to avoid Iranian airspace. A spokesperson for Qantas informed AFP that the airline would implement temporary adjustments to flight routes due to the evolving situation in certain parts of the Middle East. Assuring passengers, the spokesperson stated that Qantas would communicate directly with customers should there be any changes to their reservations.



Typically, a non-stop flight from Perth to London spans approximately 17 and a half hours. However, in light of the rerouting, flights will now include a stop in Singapore for refueling before proceeding along an alternative path. Meanwhile, the return journey from London to Perth will remain non-stop but will follow a modified route to accommodate prevailing wind conditions.



This decision by Qantas to divert flight paths echoes similar measures taken by other airlines, such as Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines, who have also opted to reroute flights away from Iranian airspace. The collective action by airlines follows recent events in the region, including a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month, which has been attributed to Israel. The strike resulted in the deaths of seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, including two high-ranking officers.



As tensions continue to simmer in the Middle East, airlines are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and security of their passengers and crews. By avoiding airspace perceived to be at risk, airlines like Qantas are prioritizing the well-being and peace of mind of travelers amidst an uncertain geopolitical landscape.

