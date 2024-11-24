Over 50,000 Women In Herat Employed In Saffron Processing Industry

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sayed Abdul Wahid Sadat, Deputy of the Afghanistan Saffron Union, has announced that currently, 50,000 to 60,000 women in Herat province are employed in saffron processing.

Bakhtar News Agency, under the control of Taliban, reported on Saturday, November 23 that 85% of saffron processing in Afghanistan is carried out by women, according to the Afghanistan Saffron Union.

This comes at a time when saffron cultivation in recent years has grown and gained attention from global customers.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) recently announced that a deal has been signed to sell 600 kilograms of Afghan saffron at the 2024 Paris Exhibition, valued at over $1 million.

Afghanistan saffron, known for its unique taste and high quality, is considered among the best saffron in the world.

In a recent achievement, the International Taste Institute in Belgium awarded Afghanistan saffron the title of the best saffron for the ninth time.

Despite such achievements in agriculture, Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian crisis marked by widespread poverty. The oppressive policies of the current regime, particularly those restricting women and girls from accessing education and employment, have exacerbated the already dire situation.

Many women, despite their critical contributions to industries like saffron processing, are being forced out of public life and economic opportunities.

The lack of education and job access for half the population not only deepens the cycle of poverty but also limits the country's potential for economic recovery.

International organizations have stressed the urgent need for inclusive policies to address Afghanistan's humanitarian challenges and to ensure that its people, particularly women, can contribute to rebuilding the nation's future.

