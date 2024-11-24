Pakistani Government Warns Of Terror Threats Against Protests By Imran Khan Supporters

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Center has warned that gatherings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters could be targeted in attacks. Imran Khan, the imprisoned leader of PTI, has called on his supporters both inside and outside Pakistan to participate in widespread anti-government protests on Sunday.

According to Khan's lawyer, these protests will not be limited to Islamabad but will take place across Pakistan and even internationally.

In response, the Pakistani has implemented strict security measures in the capital and major cities. The National Counter-Terrorism Center stated that militants affiliated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who recently crossed the border from Afghanistan, are likely to target PTI supporters' gatherings.

Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan's Interior Minister, had earlier informed Barrister Gohar, Khan a PTI leader, that due to security concerns, the government would not permit any rallies or demonstrations in Islamabad.

This decision coincides with an official visit by a high-level Belarusian delegation led by President Alexander Lukashenko, scheduled to be in Islamabad from November 24 to 27. To maintain order, the government has banned gatherings of more than five people in Islamabad for two months and blocked roads leading to diplomatic areas, key government buildings, international institutions, and the Islamabad airport with shipping containers.

Thousands of police, Rangers, and border security personnel have been deployed in the capital and sensitive regions. Internet and mobile services have been temporarily suspended in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab, while public transportation, including metro services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, has been halted.

The security concerns come amidst escalating violence by militant groups. According to the Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, 55 Pakistani personnel were killed within the first two weeks of November in attacks attributed to militants, highlighting a surge in terrorism.

Simultaneously, sectarian tensions between Shia and Sunni communities in the Kurram region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have further exacerbated instability.

The ongoing violence and unrest reflect a deteriorating security landscape, posing significant challenges for Pakistan's internal stability and governance.

