3 Police Injured In Shooting Near Israeli Embassy In Jordan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that following a shooting near the Israeli embassy in Jordan's capital, strict security measures were enforced, and the attacker was killed by during the exchange of fire.

The state news agency Petra reported early Sunday morning, November 24 that Jordanian police neutralized an armed man who had opened fire on a police patrol in the Rabieh neighborhood, near the Israeli embassy.

According to the report, three police officers were during the confrontation with the armed individual in this heavily secured area of Jordan, which includes the Israeli embassy.

Citing eyewitnesses, the media reported that after gunfire was heard, Jordanian police surrounded the area near the embassy, which is already under heavy security. Ambulances were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

It is noteworthy that as anti-Israeli sentiments in Jordan have surged in response to the Gaza conflict, the Rabieh area in Amman, the capital, has become a frequent site of protests against Israel.

During one of these demonstrations, a man held a sign in English near the Israeli embassy in Amman, expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The sign read,“We can't breathe since 1948,” referring to the year Israel was established.

Reuters reported that many of Jordan's 12 million citizens are of Palestinian origin. These individuals or their ancestors were either expelled or fled to Jordan during the conflicts that followed the establishment of Israel in 1948, maintaining familial ties across the Jordan River.

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions and complexities in Jordan regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. With a significant portion of Jordan's population of Palestinian descent and the surge in anti-Israeli sentiments due to recent developments in Gaza, such events underscore the fragile security situation and deep-seated emotions in the region.

The Rabieh neighborhood, near the Israeli embassy, remains a focal point for both heightened security and symbolic demonstrations reflecting the broader regional conflict.

