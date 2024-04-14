Real Kashmir Humbled 4-1 At Home

Namdhari FC thus ended their campaign with 27 points from 24 matches. They won seven matches, drew six and lost the rest.

The winners led 2-0 at half-time after goals from Stephen Acquah (20′) and Imanol Arana Sadaba (24′ penalty).

Manvir Singh scored twice after the change of ends, in the 60th and 90th minute to settle the issue in his team's favour.

Lalramdinsanga Ralte (86′) found the net for the home team.

Real Kashmir FC, who were engaged in the championship battle till late in the competition, remained stuck at fifth place with 40 points from 24 matches.

The defeat against Namdhari was their second in a row, the previous being against the relegated TRAU FC in Kalyani.

This loss was also their second on home turf this season. Real Kashmir FC were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute when defender Hyder Yousuf was sent off for a foul.

Playing in front of a good turnout, the home side found themselves at the receiving end early in the match as two goals by the visitors within 24 minutes completely upset their game plan.

Namdhari's first goal in the 29th minute was a true stunner, leaving everyone surprised for a few seconds.

Ghanaian Stephen Acquah collected the ball around 40 yards away from the Real Kashmir goal and as he saw the rival goalkeeper Muheet Shabir standing a bit advanced inside the box, the midfielder unleashed a powerful yet looping shot that sailed into the net over the custodian's head at great speed.

In the 24th minute came the second goal off a penalty kick when a home team defender was pulled up for elbowing a rival inside the box.

Spanish midfielder Sadaba converted the spot kick with a confident looking shot.

Namdhari's third goal came at the stroke of the hour, a perfect header by lanky striker Manvir off a long ball inside the box virtually dashing Real Kashmir's hopes.

