Healthcare Facilities Record Fewer Emergency Cases During Eid Holidays

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)'s main Emergency Department at Hamad General Hospital, Ambulance Service, and Paediatric Emergency Centres (PEC) across the country have served thousands of patients during the first three days of the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

However, the number of emergency cases was less compared to previous occasions, according to officials. They also said that most of the cases were treated for minor or moderate conditions.

The Ambulance Service has received more than 2800 calls over three days, and people were transported by Lifeflight (air ambulances).

The majority of the calls received by the Ambulance Service were from the central Doha area, and most were due to medical emergencies, said Assistant Executive Director of HMC's Ambulance Service, Ali Darwish.

“The Ambulance Service successfully covered all areas of the country during the holidays. The number of cases was fewer than expected, especially from the Sealine and other beach areas. The majority of them were in minor or moderate condition,” he told The Peninsula yesterday.

“Most importantly, no mortality was reported,” he added.

HMC's six Paediatric Emergency Centers operate 24 hours throughout the holiday period, as normal for medical emergencies involving children under the age of 14, and have received more than 5,000 patients.

“Majority of the cases was simple as a viral illness like URTI, fever abdominal pain pharyngitis otitis media and gastroenteritis bronchitis,” said Chairman of Pediatrics and Director of PECs, HMC, Dr. Mohammed Al Amri, speaking to The Peninsula.

“Most respiratory conditions are due to the changing weather conditions. Also, these infections spread fast among children during family get-togethers held on Ramadan and Eid days,” he added, noting that the number of focuses has reduced compared to previous occasions.

On Friday, the PEC in Al Saad received 870 patients, while 428 were seen at the Al Rayyan Center, 147 at the Airport Center, 249 at the Al Wakra Center, 109 at the Al Dhaayin Center, and 110 at the Al Khor Center.

Hamad General Hospital's Emergency Department has treated 1780 patients over three days. On Friday, around 950 patients were present at the Emergency Department, and 640 cases were treated. Others were directed to different centers depending on their conditions.

Among them, 53% of cases were under 40 years of age, with minor complaints. Most common complaints were related to the gastrointestinal intestinal system.