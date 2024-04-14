Father Of Shaheed Rehan Zeb Rejects Bribe, Vows To Continue Son's Legacy

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Amidst a sea of supporters, Rehan Zeb's father sits, clutching a rosary and a cane, enveloped in their unwavering devotion.“Their love is not for me, but for Shaheed Rehan Zeb Khan,” he solemnly declares, his grief momentarily eclipsed by their collective embrace.

Reflecting on Rehan's formative years, his father recounts the sage counsel imparted:“I always urged him to uphold the values of integrity and service to the nation. Despite lucrative temptations, he remained steadfast in his commitment to uplift the downtrodden, a choice that ultimately led to his martyrdom.”

With unwavering sincerity ingrained in his son from an early age, he attributes the outpouring of affection from the community to Rehan's unyielding honesty. When questioned about the pursuit of justice for Rehan's sacrifices, his father recounts a pivotal encounter with the Chief Minister, where a substantial bribe was proffered in exchange for withdrawal from the electoral race. Unmoved by the allure of riches, he adamantly rejected the offer, reaffirming his allegiance to both his nation and his fallen son.

“I made it unequivocally clear that any repercussions faced by Imran Khan or the PTI due to my son Mubarak Zeb's political aspirations would be borne solely by us,” he asserts, his resolve unshakable. Despite facing adversity, the family remains resolute in their quest for justice, rallying support from the masses.

Now, with Rehan's younger brother, Mubarak Zeb Khan, stepping into the political arena to carry forward his brother's legacy, the family stands undeterred by the opposition's stance. With steely determination, they press on, unwavering in their pursuit of truth and justice for Shaheed Rehan Zeb Khan.