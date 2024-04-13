Iran Announces Launch Of Retaliatory Strikes On Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 14 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's elite

Revolutionary Guards

has launched extensive strikes against targets in

Israel , Iranian media reported, with Jordan and Iraq watching for rockets or drones flying through its airspace.

Rockets and drones have reportedly entered Iraqi airspace en-route for Israel.

Iran had repeatedly threatened to strike Israel in retaliation for a

deadly April 1 air strike

on its Damascus consular building, and Washington had warned repeatedly in recent days that the reprisals were imminent.

A senior commander in the IRGC's Quds Force, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was killed on Apr 1, in an airstrike on Iranian diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital, Damascus, that Iran blamed on Israel, prompting Iranian Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

to vow revenge.

Iran's dominant military force said in a statement that, as part of its retaliatory response, it aims to target Israel through dozens of missiles and drones in Operation“True Promise” that also carries the password“O Messenger of God.”

The Israeli military has also confirmed that Iran launched drones at Israel, directly from its territory for the first time in the Islamic Republic's history.

“Iran launched UAVs from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said, in a televised statement.

“We are working in close cooperation with the United States and our partners in the region in order to act against the launches and intercept them,” he said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed a retaliatory drone attack against Israel was under way. While state media said“drones and missiles” had been launched.

The White House said, it expected the Iranian drone attack to“unfold over a number of hours.”

It said, Washington would“stand with the people of Israel” as Iran attacks.

Iran has warned the United States to“stay away” from its conflict with Israel, following the retaliatory drone and missile attack.

“Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” Iran's Permanent United Nations mission

said,

on X.

“Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe,” it said.“It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!”

The army statement came shortly after Prime Minister,

Benjamin Netanyahu ,

said, Israel was prepared for a“direct attack from Iran.”

“Our defence systems are deployed, we are prepared for any scenario, both in defence and attack,” the Israeli premier said, in a televised statement, adding, Israel had the backing of the United States and“many” other countries.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards had already seized an Israeli-linked container vessel in the Gulf earlier yesterday, putting the whole region on alert.

Israel said, it was closing schools nationwide while

Lebanon

and

Iraq , which lie between Iran and Israel, announced they were temporarily closing their airspace.– NNN-MENA