Iran Launches Drones Strike At Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement saying:

“We launched an operation using drones and missiles in response to the Zionist entity's crime of targeting the Iranian consulate in Syria”.

“The operation was carried out with dozens of missiles and drones to strike specific targets in the occupied territories”, the statement read. Iranian press TV also earlier reported Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have launched extensive drone strikes against targets in Israel.

The White House also confirmed that Iran has begun airborne attack against Israel, with Washington saying that the attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours.

Al Jazeera correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Upper Galilee, and that dozens of rockets were launched from south Lebanon towards the Galilee and the occupied Golan, while Israeli artillery strikes targeted the Lebanese territories.

The Lebanese government announced that it had closed its airspace temporarily and that it will reopen it at 7 am local time (04:00 GMT).

The country joins Iraq, Jordan and Israel in closing its airspace.

Iraq's Transport Ministry announced that the country's airspace was closed.

The management of Erbil International Airport confirmed in a press statement that the decision to close Iraqi airspace also included the Kurdish region of Iraq.

The development comes nearly two weeks after an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria killed seven IRGC members.

This is a developing story...