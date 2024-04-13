Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles Against Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Iran has fired first batch of ballistic missiles at Israel, aninformed Iranian official told Iran's official state news agency(IRNA).
According to Azernews, it is reported that ballistic missileshas been fired at targets identified in Israel.
On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operationagainst Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles atIsrael.
On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district ofDamascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the IranianIslamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon,General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.
MENAFN13042024000195011045ID1108091037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.