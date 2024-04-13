Iran State TV: Widespread Drones, Missiles Launched Targeting Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 13 (KUNA) -- Iran state television announced on Saturday the start of a "widespread" attack with drones and missiles targeting the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the bombing of the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The television quoted a brief statement from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as saying, "dozens of drones and missiles were successfully launched at specific targets inside the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the Israeli occupation crimes, including the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus."

Early this month, Syria announced the killing and wounding of a number of people, including senior commanders in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, as a result of the Israeli occupation attack to the Iranian consulate building in the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus. (end)

