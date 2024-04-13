India's Factory Output Rises To 147.2 IIP In Feb 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 13 (KNN)

The government released the Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for February 2024 on April 12th, 2024.



The IIP, which measures the country's factory output, rose to 147.2 in February, up from 143.9 in January 2024.

The mining sector saw its output index increase to 139.6 in February from 135.8 in January.



The manufacturing sector index climbed to 144.5 from 141.0, while the electricity generation index surged to 187.1 from 181.3 over the same period.

Looking at use-based categories, the primary goods output index rose to 148.2 in February from 145.1 in January. The capital goods index increased slightly to 106.2 from 105.7.

The intermediate goods index jumped to 158.9 from 153.1, driven by higher output of basic metals, chemicals and textiles.



The infrastructure/construction goods index climbed to 179.8 from 171.8 as cement and steel production picked up.

The consumer durables index edged up to 121.6 in February from 119.5 in January as production of white goods like refrigerators and air conditioners increased ahead of the summer season.

The consumer non-durables index advanced to 148.9 from 144.2, reflecting higher production of food and tobacco products.

The IIP figures for January 2024 underwent the first revision to 143.9 from the 142.6 quick estimate released last month.



The November 2023 IIP number was revised upwards to 150.1 in the final revision from 149.8 previously.

The next IIP release covering data for March 2024 is scheduled

on May 10th, 2024.

(KNN Bureau)