Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Accused Caught On CCTV While Checking Into Kolkata Hotel

- Live Mint) "Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused - Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa - arrested on Friday, stayed in a Kolkata guest house for three days using fake identity to CCTV visuals from the Dream Guest House, shared by news agency ANI, the two prime suspects of the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case stayed in the guest house from March 25 to March 28 using fake identity | Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case accused checking into Kolkata hotelThe receptionist at the guest house, Ashraf Ali told ANI that both Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused paid in cash and were using their regional language to communicate with each other.“They came on 25th March and showed their Identity cards, and we provided them a room. Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe accused checked out from the Hotel on 28th March” Ali said.
When the officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the guest house, the receptionist said, they went through the entry register and began an investigation.
\"We do not provide food inside the Hotel, so both of them used to go out to have food. They paid in cash and booked only one room. Both of them used their regional language to communicate with each other,\" Ali added.
NIA gets 10-day custody of Rameshwaram Cafe blast accusedA special NIA court on Saturday granted the national probing-agency 10 days custody of two Rameshwaram Cafe blast case accused for further investigation.
The accused were brought to Bengaluru from Kolkata on transit remand, for their alleged role in March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe here, which left 10 people injured.
According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind. Last month, the NIA announced a reward of ₹10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of these two accused.
