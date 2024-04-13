Kazakhstan Is Interested In Signing Peace Treaty Between Armenia & Azerbaijan, Tokayev Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Kazakhstan is interested in the soon signing of the peacetreaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,", Azernews reports, citing the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayevas he telling at the interview with Armenpress.

"Kazakhstan cannot be indifferent to this issue. Thus, ourcountry is interested in signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijanand Armenia as soon as possible. Because there are friendlyrelations between both of these states and our country. Ensuringstable and long-term peace between Yerevan and Baku also meets theinterests of Kazakhstan. "Kazakhstan, a supporter of peacefulinitiatives, supports any efforts aimed at the stability anddevelopment of the region," he said.