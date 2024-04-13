Kazakhstan Is Interested In Signing Peace Treaty Between Armenia & Azerbaijan, Tokayev Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Kazakhstan is interested in the soon signing of the peacetreaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,", Azernews reports, citing the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayevas he telling at the interview with Armenpress.
"Kazakhstan cannot be indifferent to this issue. Thus, ourcountry is interested in signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijanand Armenia as soon as possible. Because there are friendlyrelations between both of these states and our country. Ensuringstable and long-term peace between Yerevan and Baku also meets theinterests of Kazakhstan. "Kazakhstan, a supporter of peacefulinitiatives, supports any efforts aimed at the stability anddevelopment of the region," he said.
MENAFN13042024000195011045ID1108090178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.