Italian Fashion Couturier Roberto Cavalli Who Designed Outfits For Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez Passes Away

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Roberto Cavalli, an Italian fashion designer famed for his animal patterns on leather and textiles, died at the age of 83. The fashion brand that bears his name confirmed his death on Instagram but did not disclose any information. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, he died at home in Florence following a long illness.
About Roberto Cavalli
Roberto Cavalli was born on November 15, 1940, in Florence, which is noted for its leatherwork. After founding his fashion label in 1970, he developed and patented a unique leather printing technology. In 1972, the late designer opened his first tiny boutique, Limbo, in the French city of Saint-Tropez. In addition to animal prints, he was recognized for his hippie dresses, sand-blasted jeans, and patchwork motifs on denim.
In 2005, he was tasked with updating the Playboy Bunnies' skimpy outfit, which included a leopard print version. He established his corporation in the 1970s and designed clothes for celebrities such as Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez.
