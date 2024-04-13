Akshay Kumar's Production House Falls Victim To Fake Casting Scam, Mumbai Police Arrests Conman

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akshay Kumar is now celebrating the release of his recent film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff. Despite the excitement, a shocking incident made headlines when the actor's production company fell prey to a fake casting agent. According to reports, the police in Mumbai apprehended the alleged con man.

According to ANI, a man was arrested at Mumbai's Juhu police station for attempting to fool Akshay Kumar's production business, Cape of Good Films, by giving a position to social media influencer Pooja Anandani as part of a defrauding scam. Pooja successfully thwarted the fraud attempt by instantly contacting the police.

The incident

The accused suspect, Prince Kumar Sinha, is 29 years old and the Juhu police reported that the culprit, acting as Rohan Mehra, a putative employee of Akshay Kumar's production business, lured Pooja with fraudulent job offers and a fake film project relating to the Nirbhaya case, arranging a meeting in Juhu.

Their first meeting took place at a local coffee shop, where 'Rohan' asked Pooja to pose for photos taken by a fictitious photographer claiming to be linked with Amitabh Bachchan. Their next meeting was scheduled at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, where authorities interrupted and arrested Prince during the setup.

Further evidence released by Juhu Police on April 3 stated that the accused, Rohan Mehra, falsely described himself as a Cape of Good Films employee. An investigation revealed that no such person was employed by the production studio. When Pooja discovered the scam, she promptly reported it to the production house, which prompted a complaint to the Juhu police station and led to the arrest of the perpetrator.

An investigation is continuing, and officials advise the public to exercise caution and verify the legality of employment offers to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.