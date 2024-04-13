Anurag Kashyap Meets Malayalam Filmmaker Senna Hegde On 'Rifle Club' Sets: Indie Brotherhood

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Auteur Anurag Kashyap, who last directed the Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat-starrer 'Kennedy', recently met with the National Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker Senna Hegde on the sets of his upcoming film 'Rifle Club'.

On Saturday, Anurag, who is known for 'Black Friday', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Ugly', and others, took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself alongside Senna.

In the image, Anurag can be seen hugging Senna while the latter looks into the camera.

Anurag wore a pair of denim jeans and a sweatshirt, while Senna opted for black jeans and a T-shirt.

In the caption, Anurag wrote: "Finally met the national award-winning filmmaker @senna as my co-actor on the sets of @aashiqabu 's RIFLE CLUB... Filmmakers turned actors... #IndieBrotherhood."

Senna made his film debut with the 2016 Malayalam film '0-41*' featuring a cast of non-actors.

His film 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Film, and Senna received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story in the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. The film also won the Best Feature Film in Malayalam at the 68th National Film Awards.