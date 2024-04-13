Momo Inn Park And Resort Bogura Celebrates Eid, Pohela Boishakh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The premier hotel Momo Inn Bogura announces grand arrangements in celebration of both Eid and Pohela Boishakh.

To mark both of the joyous occasions, the hotel has curated special packages that include traditional Eid delicacies and luxurious accommodations to ensure a memorable and festive experience for families and friends, said a release.

Furthermore, as the Bengali New Year approaches, Momo Inn Bogura is gearing up to welcome guests with vibrant decorations, traditional music and dance performances as well as an array of mouthwatering culinary delights, added the release.

The hotel invites guests to join in the celebration of this cultural extravaganza and experience the rich heritage and traditions of Bangladesh in a festive ambiance, concluded the release.

T