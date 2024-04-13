Azerbaijan's President Representative On Special Assignments Pays Working Visit To Slovenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The representative of the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan on special assignments, Elchin Amirbayov, has completeda visit to Slovenia, Azernews reports.

During the visit meetings were held with the Advisor to thePresident of the Republic of Slovenia on International Relations,Zlatko Sabic, , the Vice President of the National Assembly, DanielKrivets, and the Director-General Directorate for Political Affairsat the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Mateja NorčičŠtamcar.

During the meetings, the Slovenian side once again congratulatedPresident Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of victory in the electionheld in Azerbaijan on February 7.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the current level ofbilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia. Referring tothe fact that the 30th anniversary of the establishment ofdiplomatic relations between the two countries would be marked in2026, the sides emphasized the importance of further developingcooperation in a number of potential fields, including economic andenergy sectors, strengthening political dialogue, and exchangingvisits. In this regard, the sides recalled with pleasure the visitof the Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy of Slovenia toAzerbaijan to participate in the 10th Southern Gas CorridorAdvisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy AdvisoryCouncil Ministerial Meeting held in Baku in March this year.

Touching upon the parliamentary dimension of cooperation, it wasnoted that the stepped up contacts between friendship groups ofboth parliaments and reciprocal visits would contribute to thestrengthening of bilateral relations. At the same time, the sidesstressed the importance of demonstrating mutual support withinmultilateral international parliamentary platforms.

The Slovenian side was congratulated on the occasion of itselection as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council andthe beginning of the exercise of its powers. The parties exchangedviews on the cooperation between the two countries within theframework of international organizations.

During the meetings, they also discussed the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan'srelations with the European Union, and issues on the regional andinternational agenda.

The Slovenian side conveyed its congratulations to Azerbaijan onthe occasion of hosting COP29, emphasized that the climateconference was of great importance due to the changes observed inthe world, and noted that it was ready to cooperate closely withthe Azerbaijani side in preparation for the COP29.

A letter of invitation from the President of Azerbaijan to thePresident of Slovenia regarding the mentioned event was deliveredduring the visit.

The special envoy of the President of Azerbaijan informed theSlovenian side in detail about the progress of negotiations on thenormalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, thecurrent situation, and the efforts Azerbaijan was making to advancethe peace process. Noting that this was a historic opportunity forthe establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region, hesaid that Armenia should refrain from contradictory statements andprovocative steps and respect the norms and principles ofinternational law in order to prove that it was serious about thepeace process. At the same time, it was stated that the creation ofmilitary infrastructure in borderline territories with Azerbaijan,the promotion of militarism in the region, the trilateral meetingin Brussels on April 5, 2024, the arming of Armenia through theEuropean peace facility at the expense of the US budget, which maylead to the creation of dividing lines and further tensions in theregion, as well as the provocative, non-transparent andnon-inclusive initiatives and steps, were unacceptable as they didnot contribute to the achievement of sustainable peace in theregion.

During the meetings, the sides touched upon the legacy of MehdiHuseynzade's“Mikhaylo”, which plays the role of a special bondbetween the two peoples and acts a symbol of friendship. TheAzerbaijani side expressed its gratitude to Slovenia for the greatrespect for the memory of the hero, the kind and friendly attitude,as well as state-level events organized on an annual basis.

Within the framework of the visit, Elchin Amirbayov gave aninterview to the“Dnevik” news show on RTV SLO (TV Slovenija 1),the leading channel of Slovenian television, and the“Delo”newspaper, one of the most influential companies of the Slovenianmedia market.