Ukraine Allocates Additional $100 Mn For Fortifications

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, April 13 (IANS) The Ukrainian government has allocated an additional 3.88 billion hryvnias ($100 million) to build defence fortifications, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.

Out of the sum, 1.7 billion hryvnias ($43 million) will be used to install reinforcements in the eastern Kharkiv region, and 1.5 billion hryvnias ($38 million) will go for fortifying the northern Sumy region, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The rest of the funds will be channeled for the construction of protecting structures in the southern Kherson and Mykolayiv regions and the eastern Donetsk region.

Since the start of the year, the government has allocated a record 30 billion hryvnias ($766 million) to construct defensive lines amid the war with Russia.