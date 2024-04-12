(MENAFN- Baystreet) ADF, West Red Lake Gold at 52-Week Highs on News

Grown Rogue Hits 52-Week High on NewsCentamin, Alphamin at 52-Week High on NewsEnerplus, Tantalus, G2 at 52-Week Highs on NewsAlpha, Karora at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, April 12, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Agnico, Alphamin, Alamos at 52-Week Highs Friday Agnico Eagle Mines (T) hit a new 52-week high of $84.46 Friday. No news stories available today.Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Friday. No news stories available today.Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.84 Friday. No news stories available today.Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.98 Friday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.73 Friday. No news stories available today.Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.80 Friday. No news stories available today.BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.29 Friday. No news stories available today.Biorem Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.93 Friday. No news stories available today.Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.90 Friday. No news stories available today.Centamin plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.19 Friday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T.U) hit a new 52-week high of $22.00 Friday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.23 Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian General Investments Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $37.53 Friday. No news stories available today.Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.05 Friday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.27 Friday. No news stories available today.Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.89 Friday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.40 Friday. No news stories available today.ADF GROUP INC. (TSX: DRX) hit a new 52-week high of $12.32 Friday. No news stories available today.Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Friday. No news stories available today.Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $20.65 Friday. No news stories available today.Equinox Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $8.13 Friday. No news stories available today.Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $28.43 Friday. No news stories available today.Entree Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $1.58 Friday. No news stories available today.Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $3.17 Friday. No news stories available today.First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $10.32 Friday. No news stories available today.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $6.32 Friday. No news stories available today.Gatos Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $13.28 Friday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks