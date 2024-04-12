Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On April 12, at about 16:50, Armenian armed forces units fromthe positions located in the direction of Garaiman settlement ofBasarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire theAzerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Astafsettlement of Dashkasan region, Azernews reports, citing theDefence Ministry.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.