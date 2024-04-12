FM, US Counterpart Talk Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received, on Friday, a phone call from his US counterpart Antony Blinken, focusing on efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of sufficient aid to the Strip, particularly through Jordan.The importance of removing all barriers to the adequate and timely flow of aid into Gaza was emphasized by Safadi and Blinken.In order to address the humanitarian crisis brought on by the conflict and the barriers preventing aid from reaching Gaza, Safadi emphasized the necessity of opening all borders for the admission of supplies.He emphasized that as soon as the northern borders open, Jordan can send hundreds of trucks to Gaza every day, allowing the UN and its agencies to collect and distribute aid.Along with highlighting the necessity of ending Israel's assault on Gaza, Safadi issued a dire warning about the disastrous outcomes of an Israeli ground offensive against Rafah.