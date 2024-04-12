Indigo Increases Direct Flights To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) April 12 (DailyMirror) – Indian low-cost airline, Indigo, has expanded its connectivity to Sri Lanka adding direct flights from Mumbai to Colombo.

According to the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Pvt) Limited (AASL), the direct flights will commence from today (Apr 12).

Indigo will operate flights thrice a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

At present, Indigo operates to three destinations in India from Colombo (Chennai twice daily, Bengaluru once daily, and Hyderabad six days per week).

With this new route expansion, this will increase to four destinations and it will contribute immensely to the development of travel, trade, and tourism between Sri Lanka and India.

The AASL added that with the new addition, Indigo will operate 30 weekly flights to Colombo from four main cities in India.

