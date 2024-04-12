Swiss Neutrality No Longer An Issue At The UN Security Council

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss neutrality, which has been a frequent topic of discussion since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, is "no longer an issue" in the UN Security Council, according to Switzerland's permanent representative to the UN, Pascale Baeriswyl.

“After Switzerland resumed sanctions against Russia, we discussed it at the United Nations,” Baeriswyl told Le Temps on Friday. In her view, this was an opportunity to clarify the concept of neutrality, which was broadly approved of but often not well understood.

“The explanations were well understood,” according to Baeriswyl. She further said that neutrality is“respected”, despite Russia's frequent accusations. Russia's ambassador to the UN in Geneva once again criticised Switzerland's move away from“neutrality”, following the announcement of the peace summit that the country plans to hold on June 15 and 16.

'A mirror of the current situation'

When asked about the usefulness of the UN Security Council, which many observers consider to be paralysed due to vetoes, Baeriswyl conceded that the body needs to be reformed. But it is merely a“mirror of the current geopolitical situation”, she added.



Baeriswyl admitted to being concerned when seeing the“big powers” arguing. She maintained, however, that hope lies within the system: in the rules, international law and international humanitarian law.“And the Security Council remains the place where we need to talk to each other,” added the ambassador.



Calls for reform of the Security Council have intensified in recent months in the face of its inability to speak with one voice on Gaza, with the United States blocking any call for a ceasefire. The Council was able to demand one for the first time at the end of March, after five and a half months of war. The body was also unable to react to the invasion of Ukraine, due to a Russian veto.

At the end of February, the foreign ministers of the G20 states spoke out in favour of a comprehensive reform of the most important international organisations.“We need institutions that better reflect the world of today and not the world as it was when these institutions were created,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



