Muslim Countries Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

São Paulo – Companies close for recess, families gather, prayers, and celebrations all over. It's a day to go to the mosque to pray and meet acquaintances at home or in public spaces. That is

Eid al-Fitr

in Muslim countries. It's a holiday, a festival, the end of Ramadan, and one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar.

See below pictures of this year's Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in different Arab countries. Above, Muslims gather to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Al-Zaytuna Mosque in Tunis, Tunisia.

SAUDI ARABIA: Muslim worshippers gather among friends and family on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in Mecca.

EGYPT: Muslims are celebrating after the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Seddik Mosque in the Heliopolis area of Cairo.

IRAQ: Iraqi children gather for breakfast in Basra's Zubair district after the morning prayer on the Eid Al-Fitr.

MOROCCO – Moroccan Muslim women perform prayers for Eid Al-Fitr which marks the end of Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan.

OMAN: Muslims gather to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Bidbid town of Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate.

SYRIA: Children dressed in new clothes pose for a picture next to a joy-ride on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.

©Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu/AFP©Abdel Ghani Bashir/AFP©Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto/AFP©Hussein Faleh/AFP©Fadel Senna/AFP©Ahmed Abdalkawey/Anadolu/AFP©Aaref Watad/AFP

