Muslim Countries Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Companies close for recess, families gather, prayers, and celebrations all over. It's a day to go to the mosque to pray and meet acquaintances at home or in public spaces. That is
Eid al-Fitr
in Muslim countries. It's a holiday, a festival, the end of Ramadan, and one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar.
See below pictures of this year's Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in different Arab countries. Above, Muslims gather to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Al-Zaytuna Mosque in Tunis, Tunisia.
SAUDI ARABIA: Muslim worshippers gather among friends and family on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in Mecca.
EGYPT: Muslims are celebrating after the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Seddik Mosque in the Heliopolis area of Cairo.
IRAQ: Iraqi children gather for breakfast in Basra's Zubair district after the morning prayer on the Eid Al-Fitr.
MOROCCO – Moroccan Muslim women perform prayers for Eid Al-Fitr which marks the end of Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan.
OMAN: Muslims gather to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Bidbid town of Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate.
SYRIA: Children dressed in new clothes pose for a picture next to a joy-ride on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.
