Isha Negi HOT Photos: 7 Times Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant's Girlfriend Stunned In Black

As the Delhi Capitals gear up to face Kolkata Knight Riders, delve into the romantic journey of Rishabh Pant and his girlfriend Isha Negi.

Isha Negi, girlfriend of cricketer Rishabh Pant, gained widespread attention after attending a Delhi Capitals match cheering for her boyfriend.



Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi's relationship became public in 2019 when Isha shared a heartfelt post on Instagram confirming their love, describing Rishabh as her "man, soulmate, best friend, and the love of her life.

Despite not frequently posting pictures of each other on social media, Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi's love for each other is evident, with Isha referring to Pant as a "fighter" in a supportive comment following his car accident in December 2022.

Isha Negi, an entrepreneur and interior decor designer, captured the heart of Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, with reports suggesting that they started dating at the age of 19.

Rishabh Pant broke the norm by publicly acknowledging his relationship with Isha Negi on social media, showcasing his affection and admiration for her, which is uncommon among Indian cricketers.

Rishabh Pant's girlfriend, Isha Negi often dazzles on Instagram with her stunning photos, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense and captivating allure, which never fails to captivate her over 300,000 followers.

Delve into Rishabh Pants' girlfriend, Isha Negi's academic journey, from her schooling at Convent of Jesus and Mary to her college years at Amity University, where she pursued her passion for literature.

Not only is Isha Negi followed by many cricketers, including Yuzvendra Chahal and Akshar Patel, but Rishabh Pant himself is also one of her followers on Instagram, highlighting the mutual admiration between the couple.