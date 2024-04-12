Infinix Launches New Smartphone Series With Wireless Magnetic Charging Solution

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Smartphone brand Infinix on Friday launched a new smartphone series -- Note 40 Pro 5G, with a wireless magnetic charging solution.

The series includes the Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ and comes available at a starting price of Rs 19,999 (inclusive of bank offers) on Flipkart.

"This series introduces Android's first wireless magnetic charging solution and a dedicated Power Management Cheetah X1 Chip that sets new industry standards, enabling a convenient, efficient, and seamless charging experience for consumers on the move," Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said in a statement.

The series offers a 20W magnetic wireless charging capability via accessories like the Mag Case, Mag Pad, and Mag Power (wireless charging powerbank).

It comes with an AI voice-activated Halo lighting feature, a 3D Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 108MP OIS triple camera setup.

The Note 40 Pro+ comes equipped with a 100W charger for its 4600mAh battery, while the Note 40 Pro comes with a 45W charger for its 5000mAh battery, the company said.

In addition, the series comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020, an octa-core dual-SIM 5G processor.

The Note 40 Pro 5G series includes memory fusion technology, which activates spare idle RAM.

This feature can extend the phone's capacity from 12GB RAM to up to 24GB RAM in Note 40 Pro+ and from 8GB RAM to up to 16GB in Note 40 Pro 5G, according to the company.