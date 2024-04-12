4K Medical Imaging Market Size, Share And Forecast

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A display with a 4K resolution will have a horizontal resolution of about 4,000 pixels. In digital broadcasting and cinematography, 4K resolutions are frequently used. Infrastructure investments in the healthcare sector are increasing as evidence of successful and encouraging diagnosis, and treatment outcomes grow. An increase in new businesses producing advanced imaging and visualization equipment is also entering the healthcare sector. As a result, the global market for 4K medical imaging devices has exploded. The reluctance of physicians to adopt modern technologies, such as 4K imaging, is one of these concerns. These innovations are anticipated to considerably impact the 4K medical imaging industry during the forecast period, causing the market to expand exponentially.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for 4K Medical Imaging and Growing Elderly Population in Emerging Countries Drives the Global Market

Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other industries can be classified under the global 4K medical imaging market. The study's findings indicate that hospital end-users highly demand accurate diagnoses. Precision diagnosis and treatment of the various body parts of patients are made possible by the facilities' superior medical imaging technology and highly skilled medical staff. Incorporating 4K medical imaging technologies in hospital settings, such as MRI and CT scanners, contributes further to the sector's expansion.

Various market participants in North America are concentrating on producing novel 4K medical imaging systems or solutions for improved patient management beneficial to the industry demand. The astounding increase in the elderly population necessitates the development of new medical imaging techniques, and the government's supportive policies have established themselves as additional drivers of industry expansion. Additionally, as chronic diseases such as cancer and others continue to rise in the region, there is likely to be an increase in the need for cutting-edge 4K medical imaging technology in the region's hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Regional Analysis

Key Highlights



The global 4K medical imaging market was valued at USD 3.91 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.28% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product type, the global 4K medical imaging market is subdivided into 4K camera systems, 4K medical displays, and 4K Advanced Visualization Systems (Microscopic Systems). The most significant portion of the 4K medical imaging market comprises 4K medical displays due to the adoption of hybrid operating rooms

Based on resolution type, the 4K medical display market is categorized into 4K UHD (3840*2160) medical displays and 4K DCI (4096*2160). Ultra HD or 4K resolution is 3840 X 2160 pixels, implying that a 4K image is created by combining four HD photos.

Based on panel size, the market for 4K medical displays is classified into 28" and smaller display panels, 28"-54" display panels, and 55" and larger display panels.

North America is dominant in the global 4K medical imaging market.



Competitive Analysis

The global 4K medical imaging market's major key players are



Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sony Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Eizo Corporation

LG Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Innolux Corporation

Medtronic plc Carl Zeiss

Braco N.V.

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd

Ikegami Tsushinki

Zimmer Biomet



Market News



June 2022- Olympus to Use 100% Renewable Electricity at R&D and Manufacturing Sites in Japan.

March 2022- Siemens Healthineers unveils its latest innovations in Medical Imaging at IRIA 2022.

February 2022- Sony and KDDI Succeed at using 5G Standalone for PlayStation® Game Streaming and 8K Live Streaming.

May 2022- B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aesculap secures the digital surgical microscope distribution rights.



Global 4K Medical Imaging Market: Segmentation

By Product type



4K Display

4K IP Cameras

4K Advanced Visualization System



By Panel Size



28"

28-54"

55"



By Resolution Type



4K UHD (3840*2160)

medical displays

4K DCI (4096*2160)



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

