Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up To About 451,730

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 12, 2024 amount to about 451,730 invaders, including another 840 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,146 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 13,698 armored combat vehicles (+19), 11,486 artillery systems (+34), 1,042 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 755 air defense systems (+1), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,161 unmanned aerial vehicles (+57), 2,087 cruise missiles (+18), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,339 motor vehicles (+41), and 1,888 special equipment units (+6).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 78 combat engagements took place on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past day.