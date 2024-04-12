Russians May Want To Make Zaporizhzhia NPP Unserviceable Expert's Opinion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One of Russia's plans regarding Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) may be to make the facility unserviceable.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate ex-Chairman Hryhorii Plachkov in response to Ukrinform's question during a press briefing at Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

“I think one of their objectives is to make so that we will either have to repair the plant for a very long time, or we will be unable to resume its commercial operation,” Plachkov said.

According to the expert, without the Kakhovka Reservoir, it will be difficult to resume the operation of Zaporizhzhia NPP, as it will lack water for cooling and electricity generation purposes.

A reminder that Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022. During that period, Russians were repeatedly violating the principles of nuclear and radiation safety by laying mines within the territory of the plant, preventing competent personnel from performing their duties, and disconnecting the plant from Ukraine's energy system.

Since September 2022, the IAEA mission has been staying at the plant on a regular basis. However, Russians prevent the IAEA experts from gaining full access to the entire territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP.