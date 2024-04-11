420 With CNW - Colombian Marijuana Exports Exceed $10M As Authorities Double Shelf-Life Limit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In the past year,

Colombia's export of medical marijuana

has continued its upward trajectory, although it hasn't reached the

anticipated heights yet . According to data from ProColombia, a governmental body promoting alternative Colombian trade, medical marijuana exports from the country reached a value of $10.8 million in 2023. This marks an 11.3% increase compared to the previous year's $9.7 million and a notable 96% rise from 2021.

Observers within the industry interpret these latest figures as indicators of the Colombian marijuana market's ongoing development. Avicanna CEO Aras Azadian highlights the...

