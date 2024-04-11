KFC U.K. & Ireland & Fareshare Launch Campaign To Raise Awareness Of Community Kitchens And Drive More Volunteers

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally Published by Retail Times

KFC U.K. & Ireland and food redistribution charity FareShare today reveal a new 'Bucket Bike' designed to raise awareness of community kitchens and the need for more of the volunteers who power them. This comes as KFC hits the milestone of 1 million meals redistributed via FareShare.

The joint action is being driven by shocking new research commissioned by KFC and FareShare revealing that 51% of Brits don't know if there is a community kitchen in their area. Indeed, whilst 31% of us could confidently locate a local food bank and 26% a local animal welfare charity, just one in ten (10%) could say the same for a community kitchen.

